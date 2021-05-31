Watch
Summer camp offers fun lesson in science

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking for something fun and educational for your kids this summer the Corpus Christi Museum Of Science And History has you covered.

Monday, they kicked off their summer camp 2021 which they have entitled "The Wonderful World of Science."

Parents can choose between eleven themed weeks of science day-camps that will cover various subjects like biology, chemistry, and physics.

Mask coverings are mandatory for all campers before they venture into the incredible world of science.

The camp runs through Friday August 13th.

To register and to learn about the fees you can go to ccmuseum.com/SummerCamp2021.

