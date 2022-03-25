Substance abuse symposium underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ongoing fight against substance abuse is the focus of a gathering underway in Corpus Christi.

The 2022 Texas Substance Use Symposium kicked off Thursday morning at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel.

More than 300 government and health officials are taking part in the two-day symposium.

The goal of the gathering is to highlight the work being done to fight substance abuse across the state and in Nueces County.

Regional and national health experts like Lucas Hill, Clinical Associate Professor from the University of Texas at Austin, are among the participants.

"(My role is) to help provide additional guidance and resources and make sure that we have the most positive impact possible for the people who are impacted by substance use disorder and our communities," Hill said.

On Friday, the symposium will focus specifically on local needs and challenges.