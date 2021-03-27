Students take part in 'Courts In Schools'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some area high school kids received a real life lesson in the criminal justice system Friday.

Through the courts in schools program the students are able to watch actual hearings being held by 347th District Judge Missy Medary and 319th District Court Judge David Stith.

The program shows students the different career paths in the Judicial System and Law Enforcement.

Courts in schools have been around since 2019. It used to be held at schools, but this year it was done online because of the pandemic.