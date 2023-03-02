Students in the Coastal Bend can now expand their knowledge with a little locker

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, Gregory-Portland Independent School District revealed their new project called, "Little Lockers" at T.M Clark Elementary School.

This project will provide students with books and activities to gain a greater access to literacy.

Students will now have little lockers filed with activities, crafts, and art projects.

Tim Flint, the school board president at G-PISD said, "This is going to be a great thing, it can be used during the summer and spring break. During summer and spring break they will have more arts and crafts types in here, and just really another good partnership with Cheniere."

Texas Yes, an educational non-profit partnered with Cheniere to distribute these new supplies to students.

This project hopes to encourage less screen-time and promote creativity within the students during their long breaks.

