Students at School of Science and Technology honor veterans from VFW Post 8932

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Honoring our nation's veterans was an important lesson over at the School of Science and Technology High School on Friday.

Students and staff welcomed members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8932 as the school hosted a Veterans Day breakfast in their honor.

A great sense of gratitude, with a side order of pride, was on the menu for these veterans and their families.

"Just kind of help [the students] understand and to be able to think about it and ask questions about it. Because more than likely they have a family member, a dad or grandpa, or even a grandma has served in the uniform services to help defend our United States," said Howard Schauer, Quarter Master of VFW Post 8932.

The breakfast also honored staff, students, parents, or guardians who have served in the military.

