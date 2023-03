According to a Facebook post on Constable Jimmy Rivera, Pct.3, the Nueces County Constable Pct. 3 Deputies, Nueces County Sheriff's Office Deputies, ESD 3, and Annaville fire personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3300 block of CR 22 on Sunday.

Upon arrival, the residence was fully overtaken by the fire.

The post stated that all of the occupants were able to evacuate the residence safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.