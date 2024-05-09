STRESSED? Corpus Christi non-profit to host free meditation class

CORPUS CHRISTI — In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, a Coastal Bend non-profit is promoting health and wellness through a special event May 16.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Corpus Christi, or NAMI GCC, will host a guided meditation at their offices.

“It’s a really good coping skill to learn, even if you don’t have mental illness,” Heather Loeb, a NAMI GCC team leader said.

The two-hour class is free and open to the public.

“It’s really important to keep stress down,” Loeb said. “It affects your mental health. It affects your physical health and that’s what we want to focus on.”

An instructor will use sound bowls which are instruments that use vibrational sounds to help in prayer and meditation, often used by monks in Tibet.

“I imagine it goes hand in hand with diaphragmatic breathing and just focusing and like mindfulness,” Loeb said.

NAMI Night for Mental Health Awareness Month will be at the NAMI GCC headquarters at on 833 South Staples Street in Suite 214 Thursday, May 16 from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, check out their Facebook Page or call 361-510-6939.

