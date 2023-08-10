Street closures throughout the city of Corpus Christi to keep on your radar

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are several street closures along some busy city streets that will impact motorists and pedestrians this month.

"These closures may be due to construction, special event activity, or maintenance. All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances," said city officials.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Carroll Lane – Holly Road to Dead End

Starting July 5, the contractor for the City will begin Carroll Lane construction for Phases 1A and 1B of the project. During these concurrent phases, Carroll Lane will be completely closed off from Crestdale Drive to the dead end southbound on the northwest lane and completely closed off from Crestbook Court to the dead end southbound on the southwest lane. During these closures, the contractor will also work on the water lines along the eastbound side of the north lane and the westbound side of the south lane. Traffic will remain two-way on both lanes.

Hearn Road – Callicoatte Road- to the Dead End

Starting August 7, the road closure on Hearn Road will continue and will be extending from Callicoatte Road through Lott Avenue, closing the intersection between Lott Avenue and Hearn Road.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Travel lanes in each direction are reduced to one between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

Construction on Staples Street has moved to the next phase. Traffic has shifted to the east side onto the newly constructed roadway. Traffic will continue to travel in one lane in each direction. The center-turn lane will continue to be closed during this phase of construction.

South Staples Street – Saratoga Boulevard to Williams (CSIP)

The contractor is performing maintenance on South Staples Street from Saratoga Boulevard to Williams Drive as part of the City's Concrete Streets Improvement Project.

Construction will take place between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The contractor will conduct daily single-lane closures along South Staples Street, beginning at the Williams Drive intersection, and work southward towards Saratoga Boulevard. Intersections along the construction path may experience daily short-term closures or restrictions. Two-way traffic will remain open for motorists throughout construction.

Construction duration for this project is expected to last two months, weather permitting.

Wooldridge Road – Everhart Road to Cascade Drive (Bond 2018)

Contractors for the City are reconstructing Wooldridge Road between Everhart Road and Cascade Drive as part of the City’s 2018 Bond Package. A temporary full street closure of Wooldridge Road, between Everhart Road and St. Andrews Drive, will be in place. Motorists will have local access up to the closure, and detour signs will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure. Motorists using Wooldridge Road as part of their daily commute are advised to seek alternate routes on Holly Road and Saratoga Boulevard via Everhart Road or Staples Street.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES

Alameda Street – at Texan Trail Intersection

A contractor for AT&T is installing new communication facilities under Alameda Street at Texan Trail Intersection. Contractors will implement sidewalk closures to create a work zone for construction operations. Signs will be in place to guide pedestrians to use other crossing routes. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Ambrosia Street – Aquarius Street to Jackfish Avenue

A contractor for AEP will install new underground facilities along the east side of Ambrosia Street. Contractors will implement various temporary sidewalk and shoulder closures to perform construction activities along this section of Ambrosia Street. Side streets intersecting with the proposed work zone may experience a brief temporary street closure to allow contractors to perform work. Work at this location is expected to last two months.

Caldwell Street – Mexico Street to Brownlee Boulevard (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Construction is progressing and is now in its final phase. A temporary street closure of Caldwell Street between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard will be in place for the final phase. A temporary intersection closure of Caldwell Street and Mexico Street will be in place as construction progresses to the west. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Residents will always have access during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Chaparral Street, Lomax Street, and Mesquite Street

A contractor for private development is constructing a new hotel in the Downtown area. Before starting construction, the contractor will demolish several buildings in two phases. During phase 1, the contractor will implement temporary sidewalk and parking lane closures along the west side of Chaparral Street and along the north side of Lomax Street. Phase 1 demolition is expected to last several weeks.

During Phase 2, the contractor will implement temporary sidewalk and parking lane closures along the east side of Mesquite Street. Phase 2 demolition is expected to take several weeks.

Cimarron Boulevard – Lipes Boulevard to York Crossing Boulevard

A contractor for private development is constructing two new driveways on the east side of Cimarron Boulevard. The contractor is implementing lane closures on the northbound travel lanes to perform construction activities. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Denver Avenue – Rossiter Street to Ropes Drive

Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW) is making utility improvements along Denver Avenue. The proposed construction will be completed in two phases. During phase 1, the contractor is implementing temporary street closure along Denver Avenue between Rossiter Street and Cordulla Street. Side streets intersecting phase 1 construction limits will also temporarily close between Aransas Street and Ocean Drive.

As construction progresses to phase 2, the contractor will implement temporary street closure along Denver Avenue between Cordulla Street and Ropes Street. The temporary street closure will include the closure of Ropes Street between Aransas Street and Ocean Drive.

Detours will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Gollihar Road – Mustang Trail to Belmeade Drive

Foremost Communications is constructing underground and aerial facilities along Gollihar Road. The contractor will implement temporary lane closures along the proposed fiber route to create a work zone for construction activities. Side streets intersecting the proposed fiber route will also have temporary lane closures to facilitate the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Gollihar Road – at Monette Drive Intersection

A Corpus Christi Water Department contractor is making drainage and pavement repairs on Gollihar Road. The contractor will implement temporary lane closures on the westbound travel lanes to establish a safe work zone. Monette Drive intersection may be closed temporarily to allow construction crews to repair the pavement. Motorists will have residential access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Hampshire Road – Lantana Street to Benys Road

Foremost Communications is installing underground and aerial facilities along Hampshire Road. The contractor will implement temporary lane closures along the proposed fiber route to create a work zone for construction activities. Construction is expected to last several months.

Holly Road – Kostoryz Road to Santa Olivia Street

A contractor for private development is constructing a temporary construction entrance. The contractor will implement temporary sidewalk and lane closures on the westbound travel lanes to perform construction activities. Access to businesses will not be affected by temporary closures. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Lantana Street – Hampshire Road to Leopard Street

Foremost Communications is installing underground and aerial facilities along Lantana Street. The contractor will implement temporary lane closures along the proposed fiber route to create a work zone for construction activities. Side streets intersecting the proposed fiber route will also have temporary lane closures to facilitate the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Lexington Boulevard – Leopard Street to Hopkins Road

A contractor for Grande Communication is installing underground facilities along Lexington Boulevard. The contractor will implement daily temporary lane closures along the southbound travel lanes of Lexington Boulevard to facilitate a work zone. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Lipan Street – Staples Street to Tancahua Street

A contractor for Spectrum is installing underground and aerial facilities along Lipan Street, Artesian Street, and Comanche Street. The contractor is implementing various temporary sidewalk closures and lane closures along the proposed fiber route. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks. Pedestrians and motorists need to use alternate routes around the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Louisiana Avenue – Alameda Street to Brownlee Boulevard

A Corpus Christi Independent School District contractor is implementing a temporary shoulder closure along westbound travel lanes to create a work zone for new driveway construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Middlecoff Drive at Wingfoot Lane Intersection

A contractor for Spectrum is installing underground facilities at the Middlecoff Drive & Wingfoot Lane intersection. The contractor is implementing daily travel lane reductions at this intersection to create a work zone to perform construction. Temporary sidewalk closures at the intersection will also be implemented and remain in place until all construction activities are completed. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Mustang Trail – Staples Street to Gollihar Road

Foremost Communications is installing underground and aerial facilities along Mustang Trail and Gollihar Road. The contractor will implement temporary lane closures along the proposed fiber route to create a work zone for construction activities. Side streets intersecting the proposed fiber route will also have a temporary lane closure to facilitate the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Ocean Drive – at Airline Intersection

A contractor for an apartment complex is performing building façade maintenance along the street side of the building. The contractor is implementing a shoulder closure on the northbound travel lanes to perform construction activities. Work is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Oakhurst Drive – S Padre Island Drive Access Road to Tiger Lane

A contractor for private development is connecting a new water service line to an existing waterline along Oakhurst Drive. Construction is being performed from private property into the right-of-way line. The contractor will be implementing advance warning signs advising construction ahead. Work is expected to last several weeks.

Ocean Drive – Hewit Drive to Seaview Lane

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing a new light pole foundation and light pole. The contractor is implementing daily temporary left lane closures on both directions of Ocean Drive to perform construction. Temporary lane closures will not affect side streets or residential neighborhood access. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Ocean Drive – at Oso Bay Bridge

A contractor will be performing survey operations on the Oso Bay Bridge. Daily temporary lane closures will be implemented as operations progress. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect brief delays when driving through the work zone. The surveying operation is expected to last several weeks.

Ocean Drive – Rossiter Street to Sinclair Street

A contractor for Spectrum is installing a new conduit and fiber cable to replace damaged facilities along Ocean Drive. The contractor is implementing a shoulder closure on the northbound travel lanes to perform construction activities. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. Construction has progressed into the next phase. However, Southbound Port Avenue will remain reduced to one lane between Baldwin Boulevard and Tarlton Street, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. In addition, other lane closures along the project limits may occur for lateral waterline installations. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

Port Avenue – at Ayers Street Intersection

A demolition contractor for the Regional Transportation Authority is removing the existing bus station and other facilities. The contractor is implementing a temporary shoulder sidewalk closure to perform demolition operations safely. Advance warning signs will advise motorists and pedestrians of the construction ahead. Construction at this location is expected to last several months.

Staples Street – Williams Drive to Bonner Drive

A contractor for AT&T will install new communication infrastructure along the west side of Staples Street. During construction, contractors will implement a temporary sidewalk and bike lane closure along the southbound travel lanes of Staples Street. Motorists will have driveway access to business along the temporary closures at all times. Construction is estimated to last several months.

Surfside Boulevard – Access to Surfside Park

A contractor for the City is demolishing and reconstructing facilities for Surfside Park. The contractor is implementing a temporary full street closure to both access roads, restricting access to the park. Alternate residential access has been established for residents who live beside the park. Construction is expected to last one year.

Taylor Street – Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street.

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing new underground facilities on Taylor Street. The contractor is implementing daily flagger operation traffic control to provide construction workers with a safe work zone. Motorists need to be prepared to stop and have the flaggers assist them around the work zone. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Tancahua Street – Coopers Alley to Kinney Street

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new underground and aerial facilities along Tancahua Street. The contractor will be implementing lane closures to Tancahua Street to perform construction. Coopers Alley and Kinney Street will also have lane closures as construction progresses along the proposed fiber route. Work at this location is expected to last one month. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times.

Yorktown Boulevard – Cimarron Boulevard to Bichon Drive

A contractor for private development is constructing a dedicated left turn lane on Yorktown Boulevard. To perform construction, the contractor is implementing temporary left lane closures in both directions of Yorktown Boulevard. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several days.

Yorktown Boulevard – Cimarron Boulevard to Bichon Drive

A contractor for Spectrum is constructing underground facilities under Yorktown Boulevard. Construction activities will remain behind the curb with no anticipated lane closures. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several days.

Yorktown Boulevard – at Oso Creek Bridge

A contractor will be performing survey operations on the Oso Creek Bridge. Daily temporary lane closures will be implemented as operations progress. There will be brief traffic delays when traffic is reduced to one travel lane for both directions. Flaggers will be present during that time to assist motorists through the work zone. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect brief delays when driving through the work zone. The surveying operation is expected to last several weeks.

