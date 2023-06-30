Street closures planned for Mayor's Big Bang firework celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced street closures for the Mayor’s 46th annual Fourth of July Big Bang Fireworks Celebration.

According to a release, Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street to Coopers Alley will be closed to create a mile-long, pedestrian-friendly zone where families can watch the fireworks.

Beginning at 7 a.m., streets in the downtown area that will be closed include:



Northbound Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street and Coopers Alley

Southbound Shoreline Boulevard between IH-37 and John Sartain Street

Southbound Shoreline Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Power Street and IH-37

Eastbound IH-37 between Water Street and South Shoreline Boulevard

Several downtown streets will also be temporarily modified for the event::

Northbound Water Street is reduced to one lane between Coopers Alley and Lomax Street

Access to establishments fronting Shoreline Boulevard will be maintained via Water Street

Existing one-way streets will be temporarily converted to TWO-WAY traffic flow for the duration of the closure

Access to the T-Heads will be maintained via Water Street

There will be parking restrictions at various locations where “NO PARKING SPECIAL EVENT” signage is posted

In the North Beach area beginning at 9 a.m.:

West Causeway Boulevard will be reduced to one lane approaching Beach Avenue

West Causeway Boulevard turnaround to East Causeway Boulevard will be closed

Westbound Beach Avenue underpass to West Causeway Boulevard will be closed

In North Beach at 6 p.m.:

NB US 181 “Texas State Aquarium/USS Lexington/North Beach” Exit will be closed

Access to North Beach will be via the Beach Avenue Exit

The release states the Corpus Christi Police Department will provide traffic control assistance at the end of the fireworks show.

Parking near the event and along surrounding streets will be prohibited or limited to provide a pedestrian-safe environment for patrons.

“NO PARKING SPECIAL EVENT” signage will be in place by 7 a.m. on July 3 and parking enforcement will begin at 7 a.m. on July 4.

The public is encouraged to use the free RTA Park and Ride service, with two pickup sites at the city hall parking lot and the Nueces County Courthouse.

The drop-off site will be at Water Street between Lomax Street and John Sartain Street. The hours of operation are from 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the fireworks show.

