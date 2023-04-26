Stormwater drainage system causing headaches for many residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents in the Coastal Bend are finding themselves upset with the storm water draining systems in area.

After Sunday's rainstorm , many residents in the Rodd Field and Williams community are singing ‘rain-rain, go away’ but it won’t because of the issues they are having is with the drains.

One of those residents, 64-years old- Armand Mouttet, said he is tired of having this problem.

“The last six months when it rains, this stays here always. It was a lot higher than that. All they had to do…they need to fix this is what they need to do,” he said.

The heavy downpours also caused deep water on Airline Road near SPID.

Several cars were seen with rain water up to their bumpers.

Gabriel Hinojosa, the assistant director of Public Works said this happens because of the lines being clogged by debris and the speed in which the rainfall comes.

“The system is engineered for a certain capacity. Once you exceed that capacity that when you start to see the water pond in the stress,” Hinojosa said.

Public Works officials said littering in a storm water drain is a cit-able offense.

Public Works said that employees completed 90 street inspections and flood responses, cleared 120 catch basins of debris from the drains.

