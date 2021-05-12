Storms put on light show, produce power outages across area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rain, strong winds and lightning caused quite a show across the Coastal Bend last night.

Our video from our skycam on 1 Shoreline Plaza showed an impressive light show last night.

Another video taken in Duval County between Premont and Falfurrias sent to us by Jerry and Rosalynn Duenes that was captured by Ranch Security Cameras just before 11 p.m. Tuesday showed another strike.

Last night's storms caused several power outages across the area.

Here's a look at all the active power outages reported by AEP crews right now.

One of the outages is in West Oso, prompting the school district there to release students from John F. Kennedy Elementary for the day and have them switch to remote learning.

School is expected to resume as normal tomorrow morning.

AEP tells us that in Nueces County there are about 100 outages in the midtown area and 19 outages across Corpus Christi.

Over in Aransas County there are more than 200 customers without power.

In Jim Wells County, there's close to 200 customers without power and in Duval County, 1115 outages.