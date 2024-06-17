STORM PREPS: Sandbag distribution event announced in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Due to the rain we're expected to receive this week, the Nueces County Drainage District #2 will hand out sandbags on Tuesday.

It will give sandbags to residents from Robstown, Banquete, Petronila, and western Nueces County.

According to Drainage District officials, no one will be turned away.

The bag will be handed out at the Drainage District Shop at 603 East Avenue A in Robstown starting at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who plan to pick up bags are asked to drive through the east side of the building on 7th Street.