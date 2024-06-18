STORM PREPS: Hotlines set up for elderly residents in need of sandbags in western Nueces County

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The City of Robstown and the Nueces County Drainage District 2 handed out hundreds of sandbags Tuesday morning and plan to give out more later today.

Due to the rain we're expected to receive this week, drainage district employees have been working around the clock making sandbags for residents in western Nueces County.

Photojournalist Manuel Venegas

As of Tuesday morning, they made 900 sandbags that they began handing out at the Drainage District shop at 603 East Avenue A in Robstown from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m . They will continue distributing more bags from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For those who are elderly and disabled, they can call 361-387-4015 or 361-215-5692 and someone will deliver the bags to their homes.

According to Drainage District officials, no one will be turned away.

Meanwhile, Robstown Mayor David "Petey" Martinez wants residents to prepare because he is anticipating flooding.

"We know that we're getting this storm and lots of water and Robstown will flood... We know with just four inches of rain, it will flood. If we get more rain, I don't want to say it's not going to flood. It will but we're here to help," Martinez said.

Drainage District Commissioner Jesse Rojas said he wants to make sure the community knows that in times like this area agencies come together.

"The city, the county, the drainage district all the agencies come together for our people. That's what we do here," Rojas said.

