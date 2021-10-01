Stolen RV found by new Corpus Christi police officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sharp eyes of a new CCPD police officer spotted an RV that was stolen.

The stolen RV was recovered underneath the Crosstown Expressway and Laredo Street around 2 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said a man was assaulted a week ago by another man and his RV was taken. A new CCPD officer who responded to the assault took the information down about the stolen vehicle and the suspect's description.

A week later, that same officer was traveling down Laredo Street and spotted the stolen RV.

Multiple officers arrived at the intersection underneath the freeway and discovered several transients inside the RV along with three dogs.

Officers arrested one person at the scene and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police said the RV would be returned to the original owner of the vehicle.