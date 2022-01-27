Steve from 'Blue's Clues' guest speaker at TAMU-K lecture series

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Steve Burns, popularly known as 'Steve' from the children television show Blue's Clues, will be speaking at Texas A&M - Kingsville for the university's 2022 lectureship series.

Burns will be speaking at the TAMU-K Jones Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will be free and open to the public.

In the fall of 2021, Burns went viral after Nick Jr.’s Twitter and Facebook account posted a video with him on the 25th anniversary of Blue's Clues. In the video, Burns speaks directly to his former viewers and revealed that the reason why he left the show was so he could attend college.

"And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right?” Burns said in the video. "I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know."

The video went viral shortly after being posted, with many of his former viewers reminiscing the times when they joined Burns and Blue as they solved clues together.

Burns was the original host of the long-running TV show, where he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2001 for his performance. He most recently appeared on the CBS series "Young Sheldon", and is currently host of NPR's "The Moth".