Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stepped-up work schedule continues at Cole Park Pier

Crews working 7 days a week to hit September target
items.[0].videoTitle
Construction on the Cole Park Pier continues, despite recent weather setbacks and some strong wind gusts.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 19:39:29-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on the Cole Park Pier continues.

And despite recent weather setbacks - like the rain of the last few weeks and the wind gusts - work goes on.

Councilman Ben Molina told KRIS 6 News that today, contractors had to carefully monitor the winds because once the winds get past 25 mph, they are required to stop due to safety precautions.

The contractor is now working seven days a week in order to have the pier ready by September.

The work includes the pier, a huge concrete plaza area, a big archway and additional parking as well as more lighting and even security cameras.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education