Stepped-up work schedule continues at Cole Park Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on the Cole Park Pier continues.

And despite recent weather setbacks - like the rain of the last few weeks and the wind gusts - work goes on.

Councilman Ben Molina told KRIS 6 News that today, contractors had to carefully monitor the winds because once the winds get past 25 mph, they are required to stop due to safety precautions.

The contractor is now working seven days a week in order to have the pier ready by September.

The work includes the pier, a huge concrete plaza area, a big archway and additional parking as well as more lighting and even security cameras.

