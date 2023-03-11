STEM career day hosted at John F. Kennedy Elementary school

For some elementary students, it is never too early to start thinking about their future careers.

John F. Kennedy Elementary School hosted a STEM career day. The goal of this event was to spark an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in hopes that it will inspire them throughout their educational career.

"All kinds of people here today to start inspiring our youngest students in the district to start dreaming about what they can be for the future." Interim Superintendent of West Oso ISD Kim Moore said. "It's giving them ideas and showing them that everything is available to them."

Students were able to ask questions, explore their imagination and understand the vast careers available in the STEM field.