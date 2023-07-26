State Sen. Hinojosa calls for extended hold on shutting off electricity amid heat wave

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For at least six weeks now, the Coastal Bend has been plagued by extreme heat and heat advisories. A problem that extends to the whole State of Texas.

Currently, there is a moratorium on shutting off resident's and business's electricity. It's in place by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT).

After receiving many calls from constituents, State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa issued a letter to PUCT urging them to extend that moratorium to Sept. 15. He joins the Texas Consumer Association and AARP Texas in asking that no one have their electricity shut off due to not being able to pay bills.

August is typically one of the hottest months of the year, so Hinojosa said the time is now to protect the most vulnerable people. Texas has already seen many heat related deaths in 2023.

“We have many families that are out of work, many families who have taken a cut in their wages, many families who cannot find a job. So, we want to make sure they are not disconnected,” Hinojosa said, the Texas District 20 Senator.

So far, the PUCT is sticking with their current policy in Chapter 25.29 (i). That policy is, a moratorium is in place if your county has been issued a heat advisory by the National Weather Service, or an advisory has been issued within the previous two days.

“But, really that is not enough time or predictable to a family who all of a sudden gets a light bill that’s doubled,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa also asks the PUCT to require transmission and delivery service providers create a weekly report of the accounts that have had service turned off due to lack of payment. He requests that through November.

Hinojosa said he plans to continue to follow up with PUCT and plans to bring his reporting idea into the next legislative session.

According to the PUCT, during this heat emergency you can request a deferred payment plan from your electric provider.

Those people needing help paying for their utility bills can get help from the Texas Utility Help and the City of Corpus Christi offers the Limited Utility Assistance Program.

