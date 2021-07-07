State reports Nueces County Jail as non-compliant

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has reported Nueces County Jail as non-compliant.

There are currently 20 counties listed as non-compliant by the state. The commission sets the Texas Minimum Jail Standards, which include the construction, equipment, maintenance, and operation of jail facilities, the custody, care and treatment of inmates, and the programs of rehabilitation, education, and recreation for inmates.

The Nueces County Jail was found non-compliant on three items during their most recent jail inspection on June 14-15, 2021:

"On the dates of inspection, it was determined that several inmates were held in holding cells for more than 48 hours." "Inmates located in housing pod 4R were not provided access to a day room for at least one hour each day as required by minimum jail standards." "Inmates located in housing pod 4R were not provided the opportunity to be allowed one hour of supervised physical recreation or physical exercise at least three days a week as required by minimum jail standards."

The Nueces County Jail has received their official notice of non-compliance, and they will be removed from the non-compliance list when they meet required standards again.