State Farm Companies Foundation donates large grant to Habitat for Humanity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, Inc. received a grant from State Farms Companies Foundation on Wednesday.

The $20,000 grant will be used to complete a new Habitat home construction.

"Thank you to State Farm Companies Foundation and local State Farm agents for supporting the mission and vision of Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, Inc." said Habitat for Humanity in a release.

"Community support and partnerships make it possible for us to continue providing affordable homeownership opportunities and repair assistance programs throughout Nueces and San Patricio counties."

Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings people together from the community to build and repair homes for people in need.

"Habitat offers a hand-up, not a hand-out by providing home repair assistance to low-income homeowners and zero interest mortgage loans to families whose income would otherwise prevent them from achieving the dream of homeownership," said organizers.

If you're interested in becoming a Habitat Homeowner, volunteer, or interested in helping support the mission of Habitat for Humanity locally, you can call 361-444-3692 or visit their website.