St. Patrick's Day brings partiers and profits to local bars and restaurants

St. Patrick's Day brought out lots of people to Corpus Christi bars and restaurants — many of them in search of the same thing.

“Green beer anywhere we can get it,” Jaimee Deanda, a customer at Flanagan's Southside, said.

The largest crowd could be found at the annual St. Patrick's Day Festival downtown that Cassidy's Irish Pub hosted.

Partiers filled the bar, a large room next door, and a closed-off section of Peoples Street outside enjoying drinks, bands, and Irish music and dancers.

"I’m going to watch the dancers," Cassidy's patron and visitor from New Jersey Cami Bozard said. "Oh gosh yeah.”

Not to be outdone, Molly's Irish Pub on McArdle also hosted a St. Patrick's Day event.

The man handling the D.J. duties there thinks the holiday means big profits for bars and restaurants everywhere.

“I think all around the world probably on this day actually I think it’s important for all the businesses to have a good time and a celebration like this," Danny Alemania said.

Plenty of people were celebrating St. Patrick's Day — but also taking another step towards normalcy as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic continue to subside.

"The last St. Paddy’s Day festival I was at was the one that happened like three years ago I guess," guest at the Cassidy's festival Dominique Garcia said. "So when I heard this was happening, I was pretty excited.”