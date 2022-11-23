St. Helena Catholic Church gearing up for its drive-up food distribution event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Catholic Church's food pantry is hosting a food distribution at their church, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The food distribution event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23 at St. Helena Church, located at 7634 Wooldridge Drive. Organizers said no ID is required, and anyone is welcome to attend.

St. Helena Church feeds families on a regular basis. Organizers said they fed 74 families in September because of donations made from the community.

The food pantry accepts donations of canned meat, canned vegetables, breakfast items, boxed pasta, peanut butter, canned fruit, rice, beans, saltine crackers, sauces, and soups.

For more information, visit the St. Helena Food Pantry website here or contact Deacon Richard Longoria at 361-446-2291.