Flour Bluff residents powerless against squirrels

Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 15:08:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff often falls victim to power outages, but the reason for Monday morning's failure is a little nuts.

The large power outage was reported in the Flour Bluff community at approximately 8:44 a.m.

AEP-Texas spokesman Omar Lopez told KRIS 6 News on Monday that 4,600 residents were affected in central and south Flour Bluff.

The perpetrator? A four-legged fiend.

Lopez said that a squirrel tripped a circuit switcher, knocking out power in the area.

The power was restored by 9:42 a.m.

