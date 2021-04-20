Spring restaurant week in Beeville County

BEEVILLE, Texas — To fight hunger in Bee county one meal at a time, seven Beeville restaurants have come together to present a special menu.

For every specialty menu sold, these restaurants will donate a dollar to the Beeville mobile pantry program. The Beeville Mobile Pantry is part of the greater Coastal Bend food bank. This is one of the area’s most important non profits, acting to combat poverty & hunger in the community.

Every meal you eat at a participating restaurant on their designated day enters you in a prize drawing for a $200 Visa Gift Card!

Participating restaurants in the coming days below:

Monday - A Box of Chocolates

Tuesday - K&E Seafood Lounge

Wednesday - Gasthaus Berliner Bear

Thursday - Beeville Country Club

Friday - Coffee Barrel: Uncommon Table

Saturday - Republik BBQ

Saturday Evening - Coastal Bend Distilling Co.

For more about the event on Facebook visit here.

