Splash Pad groundbreaking ceremony postponed due to inclement weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Commissioner, Joe A. Gonzalez, were scheduled to host a groundbreaking ceremony for the newly constructed West Haven Splash Pad. Due to inclement weather, the ceremony has been postponed until further notice.

"The ceremony had been set for this afternoon [Monday], but forecasted high winds and a 50% chance of rain prompted the cancellation for today," said city officials in a release.

Once a new date is set, city officials will announce the details on social media and the city's website.

The $489,533 project is funded by the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County, according to organizers.

"The City’s contribution is $175,000 for construction costs and an additional $75,000 for utilities. The County’s contribution is $279,553 for construction and $35,000 for engineering costs," said city officials.

The collaborative effort to improve West Haven Park began in 2015.

“This is an exciting collaboration that serves the children of Corpus Christi by two entities working together for the betterment of families in their enjoyment of our parks system,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.