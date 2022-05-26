Splash into Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department announced they will open all City pools and Splash Pads from Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30, in celebration of Memorial Day weekend.

Admission to all city pools and splash pads is free for everyone to enjoy.

"Families with young children will love our zero-depth entry and splash water features at the HEB Pool, Collier Pool, and West Guth Pool," said city officials.

After the Memorial Day weekend, H-E-B Pool, Greenwood Pool, Oso Pool, and West Guth pool will close from Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3.

H-E-B Pool, Greenwood Pool, Oso Pool, and West Guth will re-open on Saturday, June 4, to kick off the regular summer hours.

Collier Pool and the Natatorium Pool will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday, May 31.

For more information regarding City pools, splash pads, and programming, visit us at www.ccparksandrec.com or call (361) 826-1749 or (361) 826-PLAY.

Accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to officials. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.

Memorial Day Weekend Pool Hours of Operations:

The following pools will be open Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.:

H-E-B Pool, located at 1520 Shely Street

Greenwood Pool, located at 4305 Greenwood Drive

Oso Pool, located at 1109 Bernice Drive

West Guth Pool, located at 9705 Up River Road

The following pools will be open Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.:

Collier Pool, located at 3801 Harris Drive

Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway

Due to the large, anticipated holiday crowd, lap swim will not be available

The regular lap swim schedule will resume on Tuesday, May 31

Memorial Day Weekend Splash Pad's Hours of Operations:

Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.