Spike in lice infestations reported in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been a lice outbreak that has involved children here in the Coastal Bend. One local woman who owns a lice business said that she has seen 200 children in one week.

The increase of lice infestations in the Coastal Bend was reported by Miranda Davis who is the owner of the Lice Angels LLC.

She said that she sees about 400 clients a month but has seen half of that last week.

“Last week alone, we saw over 200 children and there’s a huge infestation going on at CCISD,” Davis said.

Adrianne Ramos is a parent of a child who has gotten lice from school. She said that she was not notified by the school’s administration.

“It’s frustrating for other parents you know,” Adrianne said.

Her daughter who is 8-year-old, believed she got lice from school but her mother says the problem is that people aren’t getting their children's lice infestation treated and their sending them to school.

“My child goes to school daily, and she got it from school. I would say try to get your children treated,” Ramos said.

The CDC website stated that lice are parasitic insects that can be found on people's heads and bodies, including the pubic area. Human lice survive by feeding off human blood, but Miranda said it can cause more problems your head and for your pockets.

“The longer you wait, the longer the infestation is going to be and the more money it’s going to cost to get rid of that lice infestation,” Miranda Davis

The Corpus Christi independent School District who said in a quote…

“There are times in the year when head lice are more prevalent, and spring is one of those times. CCISD, however, has not seen an increase in the number of students with head lice.”

Miranda recommended that people don’t use common household products like Listerine and mayonnaise to get rid of lice because it does not stop the infestation.

“There are so many myths going around. That you can use Listerine, Mayonnaise, Vinegar, Raid. There's even been parents who've used Raid on their children. Those do not work. That's not curing the lice,” Davis said.

She also said do not send your child to school if you believe they may have lice.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.