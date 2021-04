CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists are again advised to be patient for a traffic alert today.

The South Padre Island Drive ramp reversal project is continuing today.

Several roads will be closed as TxDOT workers install a lighting structure.

The westbound Airline exit will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drivers may take the Rodd Field Road exit and head west.

The east-to-west frontage road turnaround on Airline also will be closed.