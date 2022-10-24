Spend Halloween weekend at the South Texas Boo-tanical Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is a breathtaking living museum of plants, art, and nature.

Families across the Coastal Bend visit the Botanical Gardens every year for wonderful garden exhibits, festivals, Holiday celebrations, and many more events.

According to the staff from the South Texas Botanical Gardens, Ocean Drive Garden Club has partnered with the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, creating the second fall "Hay-mazing Adventure."

The Hay-mazing Adventure opened up to Botanical Gardens visitors on October 22, 2022.

"Geared to kids, more than 115 bales of hay built a maze to challenge young sense of direction and celebrate the arrival of Fall weather along with Halloween," said STXBG staff.

"At least six 'scary crows', a giant raven, lots of pumpkins, and other fall décor, created by 15 Garden Club volunteers, will greet kids navigating the Hay Maze," added staff.

With the maze designed to be just one bale high, parents can easily keep an eye on their children while they are inside.

Large bales will be set up for photo ops for families and all visitors to enjoy.

Kids ages 3 to 12, dressed in their Halloween costumes, can visit the South Texas BOO-tanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 8545 S. Staples, for half-price admission.

Half-off admission for children in Halloween costumes is just $2.50 on Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30, when accompanied by at least one adult.

Weekend activities also include the Rep-Tales exhibit beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Hay Maze (opened October 22) operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and is located near the Monkey Mansion and Play Area.

Photo Ops with big Halloween characters will be available all day on Saturday and Sunday as well.

"Fall Maze décor will transform to a Holiday vibe for annual HOLLY-DAYS weekends," said staff.

The Holly Days weekend will run on November 25 and 26, December 2 and 3, December 19 and 20, and December 16 and 17. The Gardens will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

The Botanical Gardens, 8545 S. Staples, is open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adult general admission is $9; while seniors age 60 and up, active military, and college students is $7. (Halloween discount is not available online.) For more information, call 361-852-2100.