Special Olympics Texas promotes fun sports competition and inclusion through annual polar plunge

Special Olympics Texas held its annual polar plunge at waters edge park. The annual polar plunge supports more than 2,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in 16 area counties.

Special Olympics area director, Angela Brengman said the organization is focusing helping people with or without disabilities have fun.

“We get out here and we go into this very cold Corpus Christi bay to help raise funds for our area athletes," said Brengman.

“It’s pretty good because all of the water is so cold in there," said athlete Grace Chenault.

And she is not just a gymnastics athlete. “I do basketball, baseball.” And she says her favorite sport is bowling. “I do bowling because i won first place, like every time," said Chenault.

Brengman said events like these help give the athletes the best sports competition, and promote inclusion.

“We have a program called unified champion schools where we promote social inclusion within schools for meaningful inclusion," said Brengman.

Pete Pitts Chief Financial Officer with Kingsville Independent School district said everyone of the Special Olympics athletes are athletes and students first.

“Us as administrators and educators, we want to encourage every single child to reach for more than they ever believed possible," said Pitts.