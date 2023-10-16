Special Hearts in the Arts providing a space for everyone

A special place for some very special people, where those with disabilities can be themselves, that's the goal according to executive director Sherri Davis.

"Special Heart in the Arts is a performing arts center for individuals with special needs." Davis said.

A place that recognizes everyone's abilities and lets them shine in the spotlight.

"We don't say disability we say special ability, our special hearts have so much to offer to the world," Davis said.

From dancing to acting to singing, Davis likes to call her participants special hearts, she says she likes to help bring out their creativity. And no, there's really not an age limit.

Paula Wilson is 80 and still lives her life daily, her sister Marylyn Ellison and guardian said the program is incredible and she is glad she enrolled.

"They were outside and I saw them and I said that's where she needs to go, it was truly God-led, it has been so special for her and me," Ellison said.

Morgan Butler is also a Special Heart and when asked about Special Hearts and the executive director she said it was amazing.

"My teacher Mrs. Sherri, she is awesome," Butler said.

For many like Morgan and Paula, Special Hearts in the arts is place where they can shine.with so many opportunities to help the shine and show off their skills.

A place like no other providing ways to help those with special needs stand out.

