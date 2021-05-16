Southern Coast Open Texas BBQ event draws many BBQ masters

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Barbeque pit masters from across Texas gathered in Port Aransas Saturday for a special event.

It was for the first ever Southern Coast Open Texas BBQ master's throw down and it was hosted by the Palm Republic.

Event organizers say they decided to hold their first competition this year to help graduating Port Aransas seniors return to school.

"We decided to do it this year because there are some other events in Port Aransas that were postponed because of current situations, so we kind of wanted to fill in. The events that were canceled were for local high school scholarships, so we wanted to fill in and see if we could make up a little bit that was lost with that," said Winston Caraker, who is the co-owner Palm Republic and the event organizer.

All money raised from today's event will go directly to creating scholarships for Port Aransas seniors this year.