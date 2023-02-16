South Texas residents experience loud, shaking boom from a falling meteorite

MCALLEN, Texas — Multiple agencies are investigating reports of an unknown object falling from the sky in Hidalgo County on Wednesday night.

Residents in South Texas felt the ground shake and heard what sounded like an explosion as a possible meteor entered the atmosphere on Wednesday, officials said.

Home surveillance videos shared by @disdikmark (via Twitter) in McAllen, Texas, near the Mexico border, show everything shaking as a loud boom scares a bird and a chicken.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

“Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that they saw a meteorite west of McAllen,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted Wednesday.

“Where the exact point of impact is unknown. No reports of any damage in that area have been received,” added Sheriff Guerra.

The National Weather Service reported NOAA satellites that observe lightning detected a signal that may have been the meteor entering the atmosphere.

“One of the satellite tools we use is the Geostationary Lightning Mapper, and it measures lightning as observed from space. GLM detected a signal at 5:23 PM with no storms around,” the agency tweeted.

