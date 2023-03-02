South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center hosting their own spring break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center will be open to locals and spring breakers alike from March 9 - 19, according to a press release.

The center, located at 8545 S. Staples St., features touring gardens, trails, wetlands and animal ambassador activities, as well as free parking. Picnics and well-behaved dogs on leashes are also permitted.

Several events being put on by the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center will be listed below:

■ 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., explore orchid & bromeliad conservatories, gardens, Butterfly House, wetland boardwalk, Wildlife in Focus winning photographs on nature trail, plus Reptile Room, Nature’s Boutique gift shop. KIDS PLAY AREA, Tree House! General Admission tickets available online, or at Visitors Center.

■ “Rep-Tales” interactions on Plumeria Garden Lawn, included in admission and $1 treats. Reptiles will be displayed 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. in Reptile Room and in the outdoor iguana and tortoise enclosures. The reptile viewing will be held March 4-9, at 10:30 am. and March 10-19, at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm.

■ Parrot viewing at the indoor locations, which will be included in admission.

■ Private animal encounters , where up to six people can experience a private 10-minute session with two parrots or reptiles for $15.

