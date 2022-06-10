Some items stolen from a Robstown church memorial recovered

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Thursday morning for Lorena Hernandez started off with a phone call from the Robstown Police Department asking her to come down to the station.

“I went in this morning, and they had great news for me," she said. "And the news was that they had actually recovered two of the items that had been stolen which to me was a great relief."

Over the weekend, someone broke into Mission Pentecostes, the Robstown church where Hernandez is now the pastor.

The thief or thieves stole three guitars and two amplifiers from a memorial inside the church to Hernandez's late father Juan De Leon, the man who founded the church more 12 years ago who died from COVID-19 last year.

This morning's news that one of the guitars and one of the amps had been recovered thanks to tips from the public was music to her ears.

"I really want to appreciate — one, the media — and two, social media of course also — and then the community for coming together and actually helping me in recovering those items," Hernandez said. "It means so much to me and to my family.”

One anonymous tip led police to a home where they found the guitar and amp, but the man officers think stole them was able to run off before they could arrest him.

The remaining two guitars and the second amplifier have not been located yet which is why Hernandez continues to ask for your help.

“If anybody knows anything — any tips or any leads that they could provide to me — to me directly or to the Robstown Police Department — we’d appreciate it," she said. "It means a lot — more sentimental value more than what the price tag was of the item when it was originally bought.”