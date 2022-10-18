Sock and blanket collection boxes set up across the city of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The chill is finally here in the Coastal Bend, and staying warm isn't always easy, especially for the homeless population.

Mission 911 is preparing to accept sock and blanket donations in coordination with Conviva Care Centers.

Mission 911 has been a vital force in the community for people who are more vulnerable, especially when temperatures begin to drop in the Fall and Winter seasons.

"I really like his mission. I think it's great. We have a lot of population that needs help, and being able to be a resource for them is a great opportunity for people to get back their lives straight and get back going again," said Denise Ibarra, Supervisor at Conviva.

Sock and blanket collection boxes are set up at three Conviva centers: the location 4918 Ayers St. and 4254 Alameda St., and 917 S. Port Avenue.

Also, at the Weapons at Hand MMA Academy, located at 9929 SPID #101 in Flour Bluff.

For more information on Conviva Care Center, visit their website.