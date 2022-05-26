Sobriety checkpoint at Padre Island National Seashore set for May 28 

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officers plan to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, May 28, 2022, on Park Road 22, near the Malaquite Visitor Center parking lot.

The sobriety checkpoint is part of their high-visibility enforcement campaign and will help reduce the number of alcohol and drug-impaired drivers on the road.

Officials want all visitors to have a safe experience on Memorial Day weekend.

"During the Memorial Day weekend, motorists are four times more likely to be involved in a fatal traffic accident, with 397 traffic fatalities on American roads over this period in 2020," said officials.

"More than one-third of those accidents involved alcohol impairment. Historically, Texas leads the nation in traffic fatalities during this time."

In Texas, it is illegal to drive with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher. The National Park Service says if you plan on celebrating the holiday with alcohol, do not drive.

Here are some tips from the National Park Service

to keep safe this Memorial Day weekend:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don't hesitate to contact 911.

If you know people who are about to drive or ride after drinking, take their keys, and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.