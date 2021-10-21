Watch
Soaring gas prices jump again

Rich Pedroncelli/AP file photo
High gas prices soar again across the nation and in the Coastal Bend. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
High gas prices soar again
Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 21, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas has jumped again, becoming even more expensive across the Coastal Bend and the United States.

That's thanks to another spike in oil prices.

Oil hit seven-year highs yesterday, topping $84 a barrel in daily trading.

Gas prices are also inching higher across the nation.

According to Triple-A, the national average for regular unleaded went up to $3.35 a gallon.

Triple-A Texas reports the average gas price in Corpus Christi is $2.99 a gallon.

That total is up $1.08 cents - or 54.3 percent - from a year ago.

