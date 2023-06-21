Snow cone businesses boom as scorching heat drives in customers searching for cool relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels means a classic summer treat is on the menu for Coastal Bend residents.

Jennifer Hernandez's Sno-Ball Too is a business benefiting from the increased temperatures, they said. There has been a surge in customers seeking a refreshing escape.

"We get people who come in from the beaches and everything but even though you may be wet, and it's nice, and it's wonderful, they still come here, and they still want to refresh themselves and have something cool,” Hernandez said.

Customers young and old are flocking to her local snow cone shop, eager to taste the vibrant flavors and enjoy the soothing taste of ice after being in the scorching temperatures.

"The good thing about this is that this is the seasonal time for selling sno-balls, but our sno-balls sell all year long, but it's the best place to come whenever you just need to cool off,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez added that there has been an increase in customers since the beginning of summer and it has been a challenge on her small business to the point that the most popular flavors running out and unable to be restocked for days.

"Here last week, the two most favorite flavors of our customers, we were out of them for four days,” she said.

Snow cone businesses, including Sno-Ball Too and Mangonadas by MLB, are reporting a surge in customers seeking a refreshing escape from the relentless heat.

"It’s normally after 2 o'clock for the most part. If they're working or children were at school, of course, it's after three, but it's still all the time, and our drive-through lines get extremely long, and inside here, the lines get really long,” she said.

As the heat advisory continues, authorities are reminding residents to take precautions to stay safe by drinking plenty of water, seeking shade, and limiting outdoor activities.

