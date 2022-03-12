Smokey air caused by Controlled burn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cloud of smoke quickly covered the Corpus Christi area late Saturday morning.

It's due to a large controlled burn taking place in Refugio County.

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber confirms Saturday's wind has pushed the fire smoke south, covering Corpus Christi.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted that several calls were placed to his office and assured people, it is a permitted burn.

There are no reports of structures damaged or any injuries. It has taken some time for the fire to be extinguished.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.