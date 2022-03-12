Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Smokey air caused by Controlled burn

Controlled burn near Copano Bay
Heather DeGrande
Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Heather DeGrande captures the large smoke cloud from a controlled burn in Refugio County.
Controlled burn near Copano Bay
Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 14:24:53-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cloud of smoke quickly covered the Corpus Christi area late Saturday morning.

It's due to a large controlled burn taking place in Refugio County.

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber confirms Saturday's wind has pushed the fire smoke south, covering Corpus Christi.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted that several calls were placed to his office and assured people, it is a permitted burn.

There are no reports of structures damaged or any injuries. It has taken some time for the fire to be extinguished.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections