Slow-speed chase ends in arrest

CORPUS CHTISTI, Texas — A slow-speed chase witnessed by dozens of people throughout Corpus Christi ended in an arrest.

It all started at 10:48 a.m. Monday when officers made contact with a man who was passed out in a vehicle on 16th and Morris Streets.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, when officers approached the man woke up and took off, striking an unoccupied police unit in the process.

At the time, the Lieutenant made a decision not to pursue the vehicle.

However, around 12:15 p.m. officers spotted the vehicle sitting on McArdle Road.

Police said when the officer made contact the man woke up and drove off. This time, the police decided to pursue the driver.

The chase, which at times topped speeds of 20 miles an hour, led officers through several streets including S. Staples, Alameda, Glazebrook, and 10th and Morris, just to name a few.

Spikes were deployed a few times but that didn't stop the driver who continued even though he was only driving on rims.

Eventually, spikes deployed in the 600 block of 10th street stopped the driver. He was taken into custody.

Thankfully, no one was injured and there was no gunfire.

Police said the man is suspected of behaving this way for the last couple of days.

He was charged with evading, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said he also has warrants. The man has not been identified.