Skeletons for St. Jude's: how two local homes are giving a fright and giving back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halloween is all about a good scare but what if these frights could help give back?

That is exactly what two festive coastal bend homes have been able to do this month.

Amy Hobson is known for adding some spooky spirit to her street across from Yeager Elementary and she takes it very seriously.

“People can come, hug our skeletons, play with our skeletons, put your football jerseys on the skeletons, get family photos,” she says.

There is more to it than just the fun and thrill. “If you’re feeling really good and generous… St. Jude’s for children’s hospital,” she says.

Hobson takes part in Skeletons for St. Jude’s, a nationwide group that decorates their homes for Halloween with the goal of raising money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

The organization is close to her heart.

“St. Jude’s stepped in when my brother was sick," she said. "He was 14. We were having issues with how to get him treatment, what to do. A nurse from our local hospital contacted them and they contacted us and they just really stepped up with my brother."

Hobson isn’t the only one in the area participating. The Garcia family on Austin Street is helping the cause this year as well.

“It’s always nice seeing a bunch of kids with their moms and dad and tias and tios just coming over and hanging out," Clare Garcia said. "We really appreciate it and enjoy it. it’s definitely worth it."

Skeletons for St. Jude’s had a goal of raising $15,000 which they have already exceeded with the help of these two homes. Their new goal is $45,000.

Both light shows begin around 7 p.m. and last until 10 p.m The families welcome anyone to get in on the fun.