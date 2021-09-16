Six CCISD students named National Merit Scholar Semifinalists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced six of their students have made it into the semifinals for the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The following students are competing for approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million to be offered next spring.

Nathan Alanmanou- Richard King HS

Abigail J. Fields- W.B. Ray HS

Evan W. Hsiang- W.B. Ray HS

Ruiqi Deng- Veterans Memorial HS

Skyler J. Kim- Veterans Memorial HS

Zhihui Zhu- Veterans Memorial HS

There are currently 16,000 semifinalists in the nation. These semifinalists along with their schools had to submit a detailed scholarship application with the student’s academic record, community activities, leadership abilities and other accolades, as well as an essay from the student.

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists must advance to finalist standing in the competition. The finalists will be notified in February. All National Merit Scholarship awards will be chosen from the finalists, and high school principals will be notified.

Good luck to these students as they continue on their journey!