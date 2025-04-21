Sister Norma Pimentel vows to continue Pope Francis' work to help the poor

MCALLEN, Tx — Catholic leaders, like Sister Norma Pimentel, a faithful defender of migrants, believe Pope Francis will be remembered, among other things, for his work on behalf of the poor.

Sister Pimentel, the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley spoke with Nina Martinez with our sister station KAJA Telemundo.

Pimentel was at the center of the humanitarian crisis along the border and greeted immigrants recently released from detention into the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in downtown McAllen.

Her work caught the attention of Pope Francis, who thanked her for her work during a virtual town hall meeting in Aug. 2015. Then, she met Pope Francis in person during his papal visit to New York City in September 2015 before recently traveling to the Vatican, where she was with a group of people who met with the pope.

Pimentel said he encouraged her to continue to help the unfortunate in the Rio Grande Valley.

"What he did and what he said and how he lived out his life and how he encouraged us is something that I will continue to do every single day of my life as long as I can," Pimentel said, "I will continue to be that person he inspired me to be."

Sister Pimentel hopes that others will continue to do the same.