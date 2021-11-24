Sinton student wins first-place prize at FFA convention

SINTON, Texas — A Sinton student bring home a first-place win at the national Future Farmers of America convention.

16-year-old Blake Koether is a junior at Sinton High School. He said he's been in FFA since he was in the 3rd grade.

Last month, he took home first place at the National FFA Convention in the solo contest within its Development Events in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking category.

Blake spoke in front of a panel of judges about agricultural and rural development issues that could be implemented as law.

“One of the main points of my speech at finals actually was about how small farmers aren’t necessarily getting enough support within the status quo,” said Koether. “So, that’s one of the main things I’d like to see supported in the future in the United States."

Blake said he grateful to his teachers who helped him prepare for the contest as well as the community for its support when he returned home.