Sinton man identified in San Patricio County fatal crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in San Patricio County on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said the fatal crash occurred on June 18, 2023, at 10:15 p.m. in San Patricio County on CR-1196. A Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on CR-1196, and the driver failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and proceeded through the crossover.

"A Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on US-77 in the inside lane and struck the Ford Fusion," stated Texas Department of Public Safety PIO, Casarez Guadalupe in a release.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Martin Enrique Pena, 58, of Sinton, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No additional information was immediately available as the deadly crash is still under investigation by DPS Troopers.

