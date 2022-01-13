Watch
Sinton highway project discussed at Thursday meeting

There’s a planning meeting set for today for the U.S. Highway 77 Sinton improvement project planned by the Texas Department of Transportation.
U.S. Highway 77 Sinton improvement project
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jan 13, 2022
SINTON, Texas — There’s a planning meeting set for today for the U.S. Highway 77 Sinton improvement project planned by the Texas Department of Transportation.

This proposal would upgrade the existing four-lane divided highway to a four-lane divided freeway with overpasses and entrance and exit ramps.

It also would provide continuous frontage roads and a new overpass at County Road 1196.

This is an in-person and virtual meeting that starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at E. Merle Smith Middle School, 1000 S. Patricio St. in Sinton.

