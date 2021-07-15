Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sinkhole forms near busy intersection

items.[0].image.alt
Pena, Jay
Photo: Work crews developing a plan to repair a sinkhole along Betty Jean Drive near Williams Drive.
Betty Jean Drive Sinkhole.JPG
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 18:33:43-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers were caught off guard after a sinkhole formed at a busy intersection.

The sinkhole was discovered sometime before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. City officials said a waste line collapsed and street crews are repairing the sinkhole.

They told us that there should be no interruption of service.

Officials said the likely cause was due to the torrential rains from last week and an aging infrastructure.

Work crews said once the damaged line is removed and tested by crews, their mission is to immediately replace the damaged line and mitigate any disruption of service.

Crews expect to have the line repaired sometime overnight into early morning hours.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education