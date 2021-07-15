Sinkhole forms near busy intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers were caught off guard after a sinkhole formed at a busy intersection.

The sinkhole was discovered sometime before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. City officials said a waste line collapsed and street crews are repairing the sinkhole.

They told us that there should be no interruption of service.

Officials said the likely cause was due to the torrential rains from last week and an aging infrastructure.

Work crews said once the damaged line is removed and tested by crews, their mission is to immediately replace the damaged line and mitigate any disruption of service.

Crews expect to have the line repaired sometime overnight into early morning hours.