CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The American Bank Center just announced Jelly Roll is coming to Corpus Christi on Nov 18 for "The Beautifully Broken" Tour.

The tour will feature special guests Ernest, Shaboozey, and Allie Colleen.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the American Bank Center's website here.