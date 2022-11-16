Silver stolen from Coastal Bend store - again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The owner of a Corpus Christi jewelry store is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three burglars.

The alleged incident happened at Objets D'Art on 5734 McArdle Road early this morning. Owner Leslie Walberg says three alleged burglars smashed through their glass door, then a glass showcase display, and stole silver.

Walberg says once his alarm system went off and notified him that glass was broken, he went straight to his store. Four minutes later, when he arrived, he said the thieves were gone - but because they smashed the glass with their hands, they were cut, and blood was left behind.

Walberg added that the Corpus Christi Police Crime Scene unit was called to the scene, and collected the blood samples. Walberg wants legal justice.

"If you know these guys and don't like them - I'm sure they're not likable people - you can rat them out and get five grand for it," Walberg said. "And you'll do the community a service."

This is not the first time thieves have targeted Objets D'Art. Back in 2014, a thief broke into the store and stole $50,000 worth of silver. Walberg said because of a blood DNA test, the criminal was apprehended, arrested, and convicted.

Anyone with information about Tuesday morning's incident is asked to call Walberg at the store, (361) 993-0500. Objets D'Art has been open since 1982.